CBI Files Bribery Case Against Three Customs Officials for Smuggling Scandal

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a bribery case against three Customs officials, including one Superintendent (Retired) and two Inspectors on February 3, 2026. According to a press communiqué, the case was registered by CBI based on a complaint from the Additional Commissioner, CGST, Guwahati, against the said accused, who were earlier posted at Customs Preventive Force (CPF), Champhai, Mizoram, for abuse of their official position and receipt of illegal gratification for releasing smuggled goods in Mizoram. It was alleged that the Customs officials posted at CPF, Champhai, during the period 2022-2023 illegally detained areca nuts, cigarettes, etc., without preparing any document and demanded illegal gratification or bribes from the individuals concerned. On receipt of bribes amounting to more than Rs. 35 lakh in different instances, the confiscated goods were released.

Further, it was also alleged that goods worth more than Rs. 1.42 crore were found to be missing from the available stocks at the godowns in respect of seizures effected in different smuggling cases from December 23, 2022, to April 26, 2023.

The communiqué further informs that searches are being conducted at the premises of the three accused persons at Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh), Guwahati (Assam), Sikar (Rajasthan), Patna (Bihar), and Churachandpur (Manipur). Also, that the investigation is continuing in the case.

Also Read: Woman Declared Foreigner Ordered to Leave Assam Within 24 Hours in Nagaon