CEC Row: EC Members May Differ, But Final Decisions Are by Majority, Says CM Sarma

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma today defended Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, calling critics of the opposition parties 'Dimagi Naxals' amid the ongoing row over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls.

The Chief Minister stated that the Election Commission makes decisions collectively. He argued that the CEC cannot independently take decisions without the involvement of the other election commissioners.

"The Election Commission must make every decision by a majority, as it operates as a collective body. The members of the Election Commission may have differences of opinion on issues. However, the final decision on any issue needs a clear majority and their signatures. Those who are ignorant of this basic reality are making this an issue," Sarma said.

"So, sending a message across the country that the Chief Election Commissioner has made unilateral decisions does not align with the constitutional framework. Pre-discussion decisions are different things, but any decision that has been arrived at by the Election Commission has to be based on consensus or a majority opinion," he said.

Sarma said the opposition's focus on the CEC amounted to a political campaign.

"That is why targeting the Chief Election Commissioner is a political campaign, and I don't think that, factually, the Chief Election Commissioner can make any decision without consulting other election commissioners. So targeting the Chief Election Commissioner shows only the frustration of the opposition and the Dimagi Naxals," he said.

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