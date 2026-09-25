Rare Vrindavani Vastra Fragment at Newark Museum Spurs Call for Independent Preservation

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Legislative Assembly (ALA) Speaker Ranjeet Kumar Dass on Thursday saw another piece of the rare and historically significant Vrindavani Vastra in the Newark Museum in New Jersey, the USA.

The visit was part of Dass' ongoing efforts to trace and ensure appropriate preservation of different portions of Vrindavani Vastra, a historic textile. He had earlier viewed preserved portions of the Vrindavani Vastra at the British Museum in London and in Paris in 2016.

According to the ALA Secretariat, Dass learnt about the portion preserved at the Newark Museum through the research publication, 'Krishna in the Garden of Assam', by T. Richard Blurton, a former curator of the South and Southeast Asian Collections at the British Museum and subsequently head of the South and Southeast Asia section.

During his ongoing visit to the United States as part of the Post-Conference Study Tour of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference, Dass continued communication with the museum authorities regarding the Vaishnavite textile.

He was informed that the portion of the Vrindavani Vastra is currently stitched onto the reverse side of a Tibetan Thangka and has been kept at the Conservator's Studio of the Newark Museum for further conservation treatment.

During Thursday's visit, Dass personally examined the textile and discussed the matter with museum authorities. He pointed out that the Vrindavani Vastra has its own distinct historical, cultural and artistic significance and represents a subject separate from Tibetan culture.

The Speaker also discussed the need to separate the Vrindavani Vastra from the Tibetan Thangka and preserve it independently, taking into consideration its unique heritage value.

Dass said that after returning to Assam, he would apprise Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma of the matter and take necessary steps for further communication and appropriate action concerning the preservation of the textile.

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