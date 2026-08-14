Census 2027: Assam Bars Transfer of Teachers, Officials on Census Duty

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam government has directed the departments concerned to ensure that teachers and other officials appointed as Census Enumerators and Supervisors for Census 2027 are not transferred until completion of their census duties.

The General Administration Department (GAD), in a communication to the School Education Department, said the directive was issued following concerns raised by the Deputy Commissioner of Lakhimpur over the transfer of teachers already engaged in census-related work.

According to the department, several teachers appointed as Census Enumerators and Supervisors had already completed the prescribed training and were allotted House Listing Blocks (HLBs) under various census charges in Lakhimpur district. Their transfer, the department noted, could disrupt ongoing preparations for Census 2027 and adversely affect field operations. The first phase of Census 2027 will involve House Listing and Housing Census, followed by the second phase of Population Enumeration.

The General Administration Department reiterated that instructions had already been issued to all administrative departments on March 20, 2026, directing them not to transfer census functionaries until completion of the census process.

The latest communication also referred to the Government of India's direction, which called for restrictions on the transfer of personnel engaged in Census 2027.

The School Education Department has been requested to issue necessary instructions to ensure that Census Enumerators and Supervisors remain in their assigned positions until completion of their census responsibilities so that field operations for Census 2027 can be carried out smoothly and without interruption.

Also Read: ONGC Commits ₹25 Crore, West Bengal Donates ₹10 Crore to Assam CM’s Flood Relief Fund