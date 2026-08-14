ONGC Commits ₹25 Crore, West Bengal Donates ₹10 Crore to Assam CM’s Flood Relief Fund

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: ONGC has committed Rs 25 crore towards flood relief efforts in Assam, while Rs 10 crore has been donated from the West Bengal CM's Relief Fund to the Assam Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

In this regard, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said on his X handle, "ONGC's bond with Assam is one of trust and partnership, built over decades of shared progress. Today, @ONGC_ has committed Rs 25 crore towards #AssamFloodsResponse - Rs 5 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund and Rs 20 crore to help rebuild over 700 flood-affected schools, with nearly Rs 3 lakh per school. This will be in addition to the Rs 2 lakh per school already being provided by the State Government, giving us greater strength to restore these institutions quickly and better. My heartfelt gratitude to Chairman & CEO Shri Arun Kumar and the entire ONGC family for standing firmly with the people of Assam in this difficult hour and helping us rebuild stronger."

In another post on X, the CM wrote, "Deeply grateful to the Government and people of West Bengal for standing with Assam in this difficult hour. The Chief Minister's Relief Fund has received a generous contribution of Rs 10 crore from the West Bengal Chief Minister's Relief Fund. My sincere gratitude to Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri @SuvenduWB for this gesture of solidarity from a neighbouring State with which Assam shares deep historical and civilisational ties. When neighbours stand together, Eastern India grows stronger and a stronger East strengthens India - This is the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat."

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