Census Resistance in Assam Border Villages Highlights Stark Development Gap with Meghalaya

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: The ongoing census exercise has brought into focus a stark contrast along the interstate boundary between Assam and Meghalaya. The border areas in the Kamrup district, with poor infrastructure, look faded against their much more developed Meghalaya counterparts. The development in the border areas of Meghalaya is so attractive that it lures fringe dwellers from Assam to submit their census returns as residents of Meghalaya rather than as residents of Assam.

Officials and enumerators along the Assam-Meghalaya border in South Kamrup faced resistance in parts of the Boko, Chhaygaon and Palasbari revenue circles from the fringe dwellers of Assam. In the Boko Revenue Circle, the officials reportedly faced difficulties in areas, including Upper Lampi, Panbari Katapara, Dronpara, Bangjem, Uma Siang, Moushikar, Ungtab and Rani. They also reportedly faced similar problems in parts of the Ukiam area under Chhaygaon Revenue Circle, including Umphuli, Noomati Imkhamdal and Sarupani.

Under the Palasbari Revenue Circle, the officials and enumerators reportedly faced resistance in the Amring, Bakhalapara and Jimiri. In Amring, villagers allegedly prevented Assam census officials from proceeding and claimed that they considered themselves part of Meghalaya. Around 60 families in Bakhalapara were also reportedly involved in the resistance.

Ramen Singh Rabha, a social activist from Hahim in the Kamrup district, told this correspondent that the developments should not be viewed merely as a census-related issue but as a reflection of deeper concerns among people living along the interstate border.

Rabha alleged that Assam residents in some border areas depend on Meghalaya for roads, schools, healthcare and other essential services. According to him, the visible delivery of such services has contributed to a growing dependence on the neighbouring state.

“People have to survive in their daily lives. If Meghalaya provides a health centre, school, road or other facilities, and those facilities actually reach the people, it naturally creates dependence and attachment,” Rabha said.

Rabha cited Umshek village near Hahim as an example of what he described as changing perceptions among border communities. “According to what we have seen and understood locally, the village was considered part of Assam until about two years ago, but it is now in Meghalaya,” he said.

The claim regarding the territorial status of Umshek could not be independently verified and requires confirmation from competent authorities.

Rabha also claimed that residents of Garo-inhabited areas, including Nowapara and other settlements around 12 km from Lampi, had not cooperated with the census exercise, with some allegedly expressing a preference for being associated with Meghalaya.

Meanwhile, Lampi has emerged as another focal point of the development debate. Known for its cool climate and distinctive landscape, the border settlement has tourism potential, according to Rabha.

He said Lampi could be developed as one of Assam’s distinctive tourism destinations, particularly because of its weather, natural surroundings and location along the state’s frontier.

Nirendra Prasad Rabha, a resident of Rani in the Kamrup district, said the developments should serve as a wake-up call for Assam. He called for stronger administrative presence and improved roads, schools, healthcare and other basic facilities in remote border settlements.

The reported census resistance does not, by itself, establish any legal change in the territorial status of the affected villages. However, the developments have highlighted wider concerns over Assam’s developmental and administrative outreach in its border areas, where access to basic services can influence people’s perceptions and dependence.

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