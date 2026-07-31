Flood-Hit Assam Battles Power Crisis as 8,000 Houses Remain Without Electricity

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Upper Assam floods have severely impacted the state's power infrastructure. Restoration works are going on, but it may take time as houses in several areas are still under water.

Sources indicate that the department is working overtime and overcoming challenges, yet approximately 8,000 houses remain without power. The deluge damaged around 226 distribution transformers, 1,498 electric poles, 109 circuit km LT lines, 58 circuit km 11KV line, 3 circuit km 33KV lines, etc., worth over Rs 4 crore.

According to sources, the worst affected is Sivasagar, followed by Jorhat. The floods damaged 221 distribution transformers, 1,311 electric poles, 85 km of LT circuit lines, etc., in Sivasagar. "Restoration works are going on swing. However, we feel it is risky to give power connections to damaged and wet houses, as that may be fatal. The restoration of distribution transformers, poles, LT lines, etc., is almost over. However, providing power connections to individual houses carries significant risks. If everything in the weather remains normal, we will restore power connection within a week," an official said.

"Power supply was temporarily stopped as a precautionary measure in many flood-affected areas, but after the water receded, the APDCL is working on a war footing to restore power connections. After extensive security tests, the power supply has been restored naturally at a rapid pace in the flood-affected areas," Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Also Read: Viral Video Captures Assam Man’s All-Night Ordeal Clinging to Coconut Tree in Flash Floods