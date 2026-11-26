A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: In a significant boost to aviation infrastructure in southern Assam, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has approved the development of a new greenfield airport at Doloo, Silchar, by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) at an estimated cost of Rs 2,014 crore

Chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the committee gave the nod to the project to overcome the severe operational and spatial constraints of the existing defence landlocked civil enclave at Silchar Airport and to accommodate sustained passenger growth.

Doloo in Cachar district serves as the strategic hub of the Barak Valley.

The proposed terminal building will span a total area of 12,351 sqm with a capacity to handle 800 passengers during peak hour, designed with modern passenger amenities, sustainable green building principles, and modular expansion capability.

In addition, the project encompasses the development of a 2,705m x 45m, Code-4C compliant runway suitable for A-320 aircraft operations, along with the construction of a new apron capable of parking six A-320 aircraft and a dedicated isolation bay.

As a project of immense strategic significance, the Doloo Greenfield Airport is expected to meet the rapidly growing demands of air traffic in south Assam and adjoining areas of neighbouring states.

It will also significantly decongest existing infrastructure, unlock regional economic potential by boosting trade and tourism, and offer a world-class gateway integrating Northeast with broader national and international growth corridors.

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal have both welcomed the CCEA's nod to the development of a new greenfield airport at Doloo.

The Chief Minister said the greenfield airport at Doloo will be a massive boost to Assam's aviation infra and a huge investment in Barak Valley's ability to connect with wider market.

He termed the CCEA decision as a landmark decision that will reshape economic possibilities of Barak Valley.

On his part, the Union Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to an empowered Northeast gets a major boost with the new greenfield airport at Silchar.

According to him, approval of the Rs 2014-crore greenfield airport at Doloo is a landmark decision that will open avenues of opportunity for the people of Barak Valley.

Also Read: ED Files Complaint Against Ex-PWRD Engineer and Wife in Rs 3.08 Crore Money Laundering Case