Centre extends apprenticeship promotion scheme in NE 30,000 apprentices targeted

New Delhi: The Central government launched an extension of the Special Intervention for Promotion of Apprenticeship in the North Eastern Region under the Prime Minister's National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme for FY27, aiming to deepen apprenticeship penetration and strengthen youth employability in the region, an official statement said on Friday.

The expanded programme will be implemented by the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, Guwahati, and raises the target to 30,000 apprentices marking around 15 per cent increase over the pilot phase.

"Building on the success of the pilot initiative launched in May 2025, the extended intervention aims to deepen apprenticeship penetration across eight North-Eastern States, enhance participation of industry and government establishments, and create sustainable livelihood pathways for the region's youth under the Skill India Mission," the statement from Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said.

Of the total, 15,000 apprentices will be supported for opportunities outside the Northeast, including placements in Government Departments and Public Sector Undertakings, while the remaining 15,000 will be engaged within the region, including in their domicile States, the statement added.

The Government has earmarked a financial outlay of Rs 57.58 crore for the initiative in the fiscal, to be met through the North Eastern Region component of PM NAPS. The extended intervention broadens coverage of an additional financial incentive of Rs 1,500 per month, over and above the support available under PM-NAPS.

While the pilot primarily supported apprentices moving outside their domicile State, the revised initiative will now include apprentices engaged within their home states in the Northeast, the statement noted.

The initiative will continue to focus on strengthening the apprenticeship ecosystem through workshops, awareness campaigns, employer engagement programmes and collaboration with educational institutions and industry stakeholders across the region.

Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (I/C) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Minister of State for Education, Government of India, said the North-Eastern Region is one of India's greatest strengths, with a young, talented and aspirational population ready to contribute to the nation's growth story.

"The remarkable success of the pilot initiative demonstrates that with the right opportunities and support, our youth can unlock their full potential," said Chaudhary. (IANS)

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