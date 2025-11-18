Centre Grants BNSS Sanction in Zubeen Garg Death Case on His 53rd Birth Anniversary

Guwahati: On the 53rd birth anniversary of cultural icon Zubeen Garg, a significant legal breakthrough has ushered in fresh hope for supporters as well as people across the state.
The Union Home Minister Amit Shah has sanctioned the required Section 208 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), thereby enabling Indian authorities to proceed against the accused linked to the death of Zubeen in Singapore. Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, took to his social media to announce the new development.
Amidst the very day that fans across the state honour his memory, the development that has arrived lends a profound level of emotional weight to the announcement.
Moreover, Section 208 of the BNSS, in simple words, states that where a crime is committed outside India, no prosecution can be launched in Indian courts without prior sanction by the Central Government. It is hence a condition precedent in law for any chargesheet to be filed or a trial to be commenced in India.
Officials have confirmed that this approval now clears the path for investigators to go ahead decisively in this case. With the sanction in place, authorities are preparing to file the chargesheet against the accused individuals.
Subsequently, the investigating team has reiterated its pledge towards justice, adding that a chargesheet shall be filed by December 10, 2025, which is the first and important step to bring the case to court for trial.