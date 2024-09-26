Centre provides 1,379 MT rice to Mizoram for refugees

Aizawl: The Centre allowed the Mizoram government to procure 1,379.34 metric tonnes (MT) of rice from the Food Corporation of India (FCI) godowns for over 44,000 refugees from Manipur as well as neighbouring nations of Myanmar and Bangladesh living in the northeastern state since a long period of time, an official said on Wednesday.

According to a senior Mizoram government official, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) would bear the cost of the rice (Rs 5 crore) while transportation of the rice would be arranged by the Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ministry and the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs department of the state government. The official said that after procurement of the rice from FCI godowns, the Deputy Commissioners of Mizoram's 11 districts would ensure that it reaches the refugees.

After a hectic persuasion by the Mizoram government, the Centre had earlier provided Rs 3 crore as humanitarian assistance for Myanmar refugees when the Mizo National Front was in power.

The Central government also assured to provide Rs 5 crore for the refugees after the Zoram People's Movement-led government came to power in November last year.

According to the officials, around 34,000 refugees from Myanmar took shelter in Mizoram in phases after the military takeover in the conflict-ridden country in February 2021, while more than 2,000 Bangladeshi tribals have been staying in Mizoram since November 2022 after they fled Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) following ethnic troubles in the neighbouring country.

Currently, there are around 8,000 refugees from Manipur who have taken shelter in several districts of Mizoram after the ethnic violence broke out in the neighbouring state in May last year.

The refugees from Myanmar, Bangladesh and Manipur belong to the Kuki-Zo-Chin-Hmar tribal community who also share ethnic, traditional, cultural and linguistic ties with the Mizos of Mizoram. (IANS)

