Mizoram: Heroin Worth Rs 1.93 Crore Recovered by Assam Rifles

Mizoram: In a series of operations, Assam Rifles recovered 22 soap cases of Heroin No. 4 with a total worth of Rs 1.93 Cr in Zokhawthar, Mizoram, in two separate operations on Sunday.

The first operation was carried out at Melbuk, wherein 11 helicopters of Heroin No. 4 (Wt-129 gms) costing Rs 90,30,000 were recovered. The second operation was carried out at General Area Zokhawthar, and 11 soap cases (wt-147 gms) costing Rs 1,02,90,000/- were recovered.

The operations were carried out by teams of Assam Rifles and Zokhawthar police based on specific information. The recovered consignment was handed over to Police Station Zokhawthar, Champhai, Mizoram, on 15 Sep 2024 for further legal proceedings. Ongoing smuggling of illegal items is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram and India. Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the ‘Sentinels of Northeast’, have continued their efforts against trafficking of illegal items and have also doubled their efforts to nab the kingpins of this racket in Mizoram, stated a press release.

