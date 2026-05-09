Centre ramps up surveillance after Hantavirus outbreak, deaths on cruise ship MV Hondius

NEW DELHI: The Union Health Ministry has stepped up surveillance measures following a Hantavirus outbreak onboard the cruise ship MV Hondius, with authorities closely monitoring the situation in coordination with national and international health agencies.

According to a senior health official cited by NDTV, the ministry, along with the National Centre for Disease Control, the World Health Organization and other international health authorities, has activated high-level surveillance mechanisms to prevent any potential domestic transmission of the virus.

Preliminary information shared under the International Health Regulations (IHR) framework has confirmed eight probable cases of Hantavirus infection onboard the vessel, of which five have already been laboratory-confirmed.

Three deaths have also been reported since the WHO was first informed about the outbreak earlier this month.

Health authorities said the outbreak is believed to be linked to the Andes strain of Hantavirus, which, unlike many other hantavirus strains, is capable of limited human-to-human transmission.

However, officials noted that the spread generally requires close and prolonged contact, and the overall global risk is currently considered low.

Despite the low-risk assessment, authorities remain cautious due to the virus's long incubation period, which could result in additional cases emerging among passengers and crew members who are still under observation. (IANS)

Also Read: Retail Investors Surge in Assam and Northeast, Signalling Robust Economic Growth