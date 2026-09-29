Centre to Upgrade Rangia-Darranga NH-127D to Four-Lane Road

This NH stretch is very crucial for connectivity between India and Bhutan, as it provides strategic connectivity from the East-West Corridor up to the Bhutan border.

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The central government has decided to upgrade the strategically important Rangia-Darranga NH stretch to the India-Bhutan border to a four-lane one.

While Rangia is in the Kamrup district, Darranga is located on the India-Bhutan border. One has to cross Darranga to enter Bhutan.

At present, the Rangia-Darranga NH stretch is a two-lane one. This NH stretch is very crucial for connectivity between India and Bhutan, as it provides strategic connectivity from the East-West Corridor up to the Bhutan border. The length of the Rangia-Darranga four-lane NH stretch is 49.6 km.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) will appoint a consultancy service to prepare the DPR (Detailed Project Report) for upgrading the two-lane stretch with paved shoulders to a four-lane one of NH 127D and constructing an ROB with approaches on NH-715A under the Rangia NH Division.

The MoRTH has already floated a tender to appoint a consultancy firm for preparing the DPR. The ministry has set a seven-month target for preparing the DPR.

NH 127D is a national highway that connects Rangia to the India-Bhutan border and acts as a spur road of NH-27.

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