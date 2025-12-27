Centre weighs interlocutor to study constitutional recognition of 3 tribes

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Centre will appoint an interlocutor to examine the issue of providing constitutional recognition to Rabha, Mising, and Tiwa Autonomous Councils in Assam. On Thursday evening, representatives of the Rabha, Mising, and Tiwa communities met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. The Home Minister informed the representatives of the three communities regarding appointment of an interlocutor to examine the issue.

The Rabha, Mising, and Tiwa communities of the state have been demanding Sixth Schedule status for some time now. The state government had recently sent a proposal to the Centre regarding the provision of constitutional recognition to the three indigenous communities. Taking the proposal one step forward, the meeting was held by representatives of the three communities with the Union Home Minister in the presence of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and Assam Cabinet Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday took to his X handle to say, "Met with the delegations of the Rabha, Mising, and Tiwa communities of Assam in the presence of CM Shri @himantabiswa Ji...Listened to their demands and assured them that their genuine concerns will be addressed. The Ministry of Home Affairs will soon appoint a senior official to work towards an amicable and lasting solution."

The Chief Minister also posted on X today, "I offer my sincere gratitude to the Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji for meeting the delegations of the Rabha, Mising and Tiwa communities, who have long been seeking constitutional status for their respective Autonomous Councils... The assurance given by the Home Minister to appoint an interlocutor and initiate an institutional dialogue is deeply reassuring and heart-warming. It reflects the Government of India's commitment to inclusive governance, dialogue, and the protection of the constitutional aspirations of Assam's indigenous communities."

After the meeting on Thursday evening, Dr Ranoj Pegu said before the media, "Our government had sent a proposal to the Government of India regarding the provision of constitutional recognition to the Rabha, Mising, and Tiwa communities. Regarding this proposal, discussions were held between representatives of the three communities and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the presence of the CM. The Union Home Minister has proposed the appointment of an interlocutor to examine the issue; the interlocutor appointed will hold discussions with the stakeholders."

