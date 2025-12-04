Century Maker Ruturaj Gaikwad Reveals Coach Gautam Gambhir's Message for Him

Kolkata: Cricketer Ruturaj Gaikwad who scored 100 against South Africa despite a losing cause expressed his gratitude for head coach Gautam Gambhir before being promoted at No. 4.
An opener, the Number 4 position was tricky. Ruturaj was given the No. 4 spot as Shreyas Iyer continues to recover from his injury.
"I was told that I will bat at number four this series and encouraged to enjoy my game. I feel it is a privilege to have that kind of confidence from management to an opener who can bat at four. Hopefully, I can do well in the last match too. Coach told me to enjoy the game and play my natural game," said Ruturaj.
"Yes (if it was his best knock). Batting at number four is a challenge for me," he added.
Ruturaj elaborated on his process while batting and said that he always tries to make his innings a long one once he settles down. After his below-par Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign last year, the Maharashtra batter said his thought was to remain consistent in terms of runs.
He said, "In ODI format, even while I was opening, I always wanted to bat till 40-45 overs and capitalize after that. I know how to play 11-40 overs and rotate strike, find my boundary options. It was just about playing the first 10-15 balls well and keep the process. Whenever I'm set, I try to make it long."
"I was not able to do much in last Vijay Hazare Trophy and had a lot of things going on in my mind. I thought for this year, my thought was to stay consistent with my runs, be it in club cricket, white-ball or red-ball cricket. If I get a chance, well and good otherwise, still well and good," he added.
Perhaps his ton would open new vistas for him in the days to come.