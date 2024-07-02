Chairman and members of 7th Assam State Finance Commission appointed

Guwahati: In pursuance of the provisions of Article 243-I and 243-Y of the Constitution of India, Government of Assam constituted the Seventh Assam State Finance Commission with Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita (Retd) as its Chairman and six other members.

The members of the Commission are the senior-most secretary of the Finance Department, the senior-most secretary of Panchayat and Rural Development Department, the senior-most secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Affairs, Debeswar Malakar, IAS (Retd.), Prof. Mrinal Kanti Dutta, economist at IIT-G, and the special secretary to the Finance Department.

The Commission will make recommendations to matters such as the principles governing the distribution between the state of Assam, the Panchayats and the Municipalities of the net proceeds of taxes and duties levied and collected, the measures needed to improve the financial position of the Panchayats and Municipalities, any other matter referred to the State Finance Commission by the Governor in the interests of sound financial position of the Panchayats and Municipalities among others.

