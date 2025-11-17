Chaos Erupts at Musical Night in Kalgachia as Crowd Vandalises Stage and Chairs

As the disorder grew, some individuals gathered large numbers of plastic chairs and set them on fire. Flames rose quickly, destroying hundreds of chairs and causing people nearby to run for safety. Locals expressed anger that the police, despite being so close, appeared slow to react and unable to prevent the destruction. Several residents said the officers simply watched the crowd damage property without intervening effectively.

The incident has drawn strong criticism from the educated and socially conscious section of the community. Many have said that such actions not only spoil a public event but also tarnish the social harmony of the area.

Villagers and community members have now demanded strict action against all those responsible for the disturbance. They have urged authorities to identify the culprits, investigate the reasons behind the sudden outburst, and ensure such incidents do not occur again. Residents also called for tighter security arrangements at public events so that cultural gatherings can be held peacefully and safely in the future.