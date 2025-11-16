Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas Celebrated in Hailakandi with Cultural Pride and Community Honour

The event was organised under the initiative of the Hailakandi district administration and was held at the Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram. The event saw a rich discussion on the culture, heritage, and traditions of the tribals. Inaugurating the programme, District Commissioner Abhishek Jain performed the ceremonial cutting of the ribbon, formally declaring the celebrations open.

Highlighting the invaluable contributions of India's tribal communities towards the nation's cultural landscape, DC Jain stated that the tribal traditions, sports, and customs have enriched the cultural identity of India.