Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas Celebrated in Hailakandi with Cultural Pride and Community Honour

Hailakandi: As part of the ongoing celebrations of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, observing the 150th birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda, Tribal Pakhwada was observed with enthusiasm and cultural pride at Gharmura in Hailakandi district.
The event was organised under the initiative of the Hailakandi district administration and was held at the Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram. The event saw a rich discussion on the culture, heritage, and traditions of the tribals. Inaugurating the programme, District Commissioner Abhishek Jain performed the ceremonial cutting of the ribbon, formally declaring the celebrations open.
Highlighting the invaluable contributions of India's tribal communities towards the nation's cultural landscape, DC Jain stated that the tribal traditions, sports, and customs have enriched the cultural identity of India.
Furthermore, the DC added that the present government and the Hailakandi administration are working in every possible way for the development of tribal communities.
Similarly, the Deputy District Commissioner also acknowledged the brave role of the tribal communities in the freedom struggle of India, underlining that their sacrifices should not be forgotten.
The programme was addressed by leading figures BJP leader including Moonn Swarnakar, along with other dignitaries who spoke on behalf of their respective communities.
Additionally, seven persons were felicitated as part of the occasion, and eight community members were given certificates of appreciation, highlighting their commitment and service.
The event was a kaleidoscope of colour with cultural performances by different tribal groups and an exhibition on traditional crafts and artefacts. The viewers at the event also witnessed the live screening of the Prime Minister’s address from Gujarat. The ceremonies ended with a reiteration of commitment to protecting and cherishing the rich heritage bestowed by the tribal people of this land.