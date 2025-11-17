Major Scooter-Truck Crash in Biswanath Leaves One Dead, One Critically Injured

Biswanath: A serious road accident on the Pabhoi-linked four-lane road in Biswanath last night claimed the life of one scooter rider and left another person critically injured. The collision between a scooter and a Punjab-body truck took place at the Charisharaniya point, a location known for heavy and fast-moving traffic. The intensity of the crash caused one rider to die on the spot, while the second victim was rushed to Biswanath Civil Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
According to information received, the truck was travelling from the Tezpur side towards Lakhimpur at the time of the incident. The scooter, carrying the rider and a pillion passenger, was coming from Biswanath town towards Pabhoi. As they attempted to cross the Charisharaniya stretch, the two vehicles collided, resulting in a severe impact that left the scooter badly damaged.
Local people nearby immediately gathered at the spot after hearing the noise of the accident. They helped the injured person before the police and emergency services arrived. However, despite rapid assistance, one of the riders could not be saved.
Police sources have confirmed that the identities of the deceased and the injured person have not yet been established. Officers are currently working to contact possible family members and verify details. The scooter involved in the collision bears the registration number AS 07 Q 4618, while the lorry is registered as NL 01 AK 2355. Both vehicles have been seized for investigation.