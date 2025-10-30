Guwahati will Host a Spectacular IAF Air Show with 150 Aircrafts

Guwahati: As the majestic wings of the Indian Air Force take to the sky, Assam plays host to a spectacular ariel show. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to travel to Assam. the purpose of the visit is to attend the Indian Air Force (IAF) Air Show going to take place at Lachit Ghat in Guwahati.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswas Sarma has announced the visit of the Defence Minister, stating that, “On November 9, the Union Defence Minister will attend a massive air Show at Lachit Ghat, wherein 150 aircraft of the Indian Air Force will display their strength.”

The skies over Guwahati are anticipated to come alive with a breathtaking show of aerial skill, accuracy and power at the massive event, along the banks of the Brahmaputra. The event is set to showcase up to 150 aircraft, including MiG fighter Jets, Rafael and Sukhoi.

According to officials, the air show intends to encourage the youth of the Northeast to enlist in the military. The occasion will provide a stage for the promotion of bravery, patriotism and national pride. Public viewing spaces will be set up for the people to make it accessible to witness the unique spectacle.

Prior to the visit of the Rajnath Singh, Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman will be in Assam on November 7 and 8 to lay the foundation stone for Swahid Kanaklata Barua and to inaugurate significant infrastructure projects like the Guwahati Gateway Terminal and the Guwahati Riverfront Project.