Chautal Students Burn Effigies in Chirang, Demand ST Status for Community

Chirang: Members of the Chautal Student Association (CSA) staged a protest in Chirang district on Friday, demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) recognition for the Chautal community. The demonstrators, led by the association’s central committee, burned effigies of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and tribal leader Aditya Khaklari on National Highway 27 near Sundari.

The protesters accused the Chief Minister and Khaklari of “betraying” the Chautal people and stalling their decades-long demand for ST recognition. They alleged that despite repeated assurances, the government has failed to take concrete action to include six ethnic groups Chautal, Koch-Rajbongshi, Tai Ahom, Moran, Matak, and tea tribes in the Scheduled Tribe list.

“For the past ten years, Himanta Biswa Sarma has not taken a single step toward granting tribal recognition to our community,” said Durga Soren, Vice President of the CSA central committee. “We demand immediate recognition for all six communities. If the government or any group tries to obstruct this, clashes between the Chautal and Bodo communities will be inevitable,” he warned.

Soren also accused Aditya Khaklari of working against the interests of the Chautal people, claiming his actions have jeopardized community unity. “Because of his interference, injustice continues, and more conflict may arise if this situation persists,” Soren added.

The effigy-burning protest briefly disrupted traffic along NH-27, prompting police deployment to prevent escalation. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely to maintain law and order.

The demand for ST status by six ethnic groups has been a long-standing political issue in Assam, with successive governments promising but failing to deliver a lasting resolution.