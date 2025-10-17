Top Headlines

‘Chakrabehu Abhimanyu’ Bhaona Performed Across Tezpur Naamghars in Tribute to Zubeen Garg

Bhaoriya (artists) opened the performance with Zubeen Garg’s iconic song Mayabini, honouring the late music legend.
Image of Bhaoriya (artists) while singing "Mayabini" before performing Bhaona in Tezpur
Tezpur: The traditional play “Chakrabehu Abhimanyu” was performed in several Naamghars across Tezpur on Thursday, October 16, where Bhaoriya artists paid a heartfelt tribute to late music icon Zubeen Garg.

Before the Bhaona began, the artists performed Zubeen’s popular song Mayabini, evoking deep emotion among the audience. The gesture was met with tears and applause as the crowd remembered the legendary singer’s immense contribution to Assamese culture and music.

The performances were part of an ongoing series of religious and cultural observances in the region, blending tradition with contemporary homage. Organizers stated that the tribute symbolized Zubeen Garg’s enduring influence on Assam’s art, music, and spiritual life.

