From Tezpur to Dima Hasao: A Journey of Love for Zubeen Garg’s “Roi Roi Binale”

Guwahati : In a heartfelt display of devotion, seven youths from Tezpur travelled all the way to Dima Hasao to watch Zubeen Garg’s dream project “Roi Roi Binale”, after tickets in their hometown sold out within hours.

The highly anticipated film, regarded as the late music icon’s final cinematic masterpiece, premiered to an overwhelming response, with nearly 800 screenings across Assam and other parts of India on its opening day. Despite the wide release, theatres were packed everywhere, leaving many fans unable to get a seat.

In Tezpur, tickets reportedly remained sold out for an entire week, both online and offline. Refusing to give up, the seven determined admirers managed to book tickets via BookMyShow at Hamringdi Cinema Hall in Haflong, Dima Hasao district, embarking on a long journey to witness the film.

Their dedication highlights the deep emotional connection Zubeen Garg continues to share with his fans, proving that his music and artistry still unite hearts beyond boundaries and distance.