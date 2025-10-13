Top Headlines

Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka Visits Zubeen Garg’s Home, Offers Condolences to Grieving Wife Garima Saikia Garg

Governor Ramen Deka meets the late singer’s family at their Kahilipara home, recalling his legacy and offering words of comfort amid statewide mourning.
Image of Chattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka during his visit to late Zubeen Garg's residence
Published on

Guwahati : In an emotional gesture of solidarity, Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka visited the residence of late singer Zubeen Garg in Kahilipara, Guwahati, on October 13, to extend condolences to the bereaved family.

Governor Deka met Garima Saikia Garg, the wife of the late artist, who remains surrounded by close relatives, friends, and well-wishers since the tragic loss. Deeply moved, the Governor offered words of comfort and shared in the grief that has enveloped the household and the entire Assamese community.

Speaking to the family, Governor Deka described Zubeen Garg as a national treasure and cultural icon, whose voice “reflected the soul of Assam” and whose passing leaves a void that can never truly be filled.

He also expressed his prayers for eternal peace for the departed soul and strength for the family to endure this heartbreaking time.

Across Assam and the Northeast, thousands continue to pay tribute through candlelight vigils, music events, and public prayers  celebrating the life and legacy of a legend whose melodies continue to unite hearts beyond boundaries.

