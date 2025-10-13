Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka Visits Zubeen Garg’s Home, Offers Condolences to Grieving Wife Garima Saikia Garg

Guwahati : In an emotional gesture of solidarity, Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka visited the residence of late singer Zubeen Garg in Kahilipara, Guwahati, on October 13, to extend condolences to the bereaved family.
Governor Deka met Garima Saikia Garg, the wife of the late artist, who remains surrounded by close relatives, friends, and well-wishers since the tragic loss. Deeply moved, the Governor offered words of comfort and shared in the grief that has enveloped the household and the entire Assamese community.
Speaking to the family, Governor Deka described Zubeen Garg as a national treasure and cultural icon, whose voice “reflected the soul of Assam” and whose passing leaves a void that can never truly be filled.
He also expressed his prayers for eternal peace for the departed soul and strength for the family to endure this heartbreaking time.
Across Assam and the Northeast, thousands continue to pay tribute through candlelight vigils, music events, and public prayers celebrating the life and legacy of a legend whose melodies continue to unite hearts beyond boundaries.