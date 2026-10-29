Child Marriage Crackdown in Assam: 557 Arrested, 476 Cases Registered

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In the Assam government's ongoing crackdown on child marriage, altogether 557 arrests have been made till 2 pm on Wednesday, while 476 cases have been registered.

Disclosing this on X, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said 432 arrests were made and 363 cases were registered in 2024 in connection with child marriage.

Meanwhile, sources said Dhubri Police arrested 80 people in connection with 66 cases, including 54 husbands allegedly involved in child marriages, while more than 50 individuals have been detained in Goalpara district.

Following the instruction of the Chief Minister, the police have become active again against child marriage, launching operations in various districts.

"We won't spare anyone involved in this heinous crime and ensure that Assam is free from child marriage," the Chief Minister asserted.

Many accused have fallen into the police net in the ongoing operations conducted in various districts, including Goalpara, Dhubri, Darrang, Sonitpur, Morigaon, and Kamrup.

Also Read: Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Vows to Protect Indigenous Land Rights, Resolve Disputes