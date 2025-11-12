Weeks of Struggle Fail to Cease Massive Oil Leak in Arunachal's Kharsang

Locals are concerned. The uncontrollable gushing of oil and gas has produced a high risk of fire or explosion, and environmental and public health hazards are increasing. Monitoring teams are deployed on site, trying, along with experts, to contain the situation, but so far without much success.

Moreover, technical complexity, difficult terrain, and high pressure of the well may be contributing to the delay in containment. The leak underlines challenges in emergency response capability in remote oil fields.

Meanwhile, community patience is being tested as the operation drags on. Authorities have yet to indicate any timeline for full control.