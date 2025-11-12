Weeks of Struggle Fail to Cease Massive Oil Leak in Arunachal's Kharsang

Itanagar: The Kharsang oil field of Arunachal Pradesh faced a massive oil leak, where a huge oil and gas leakage began on October 30. The field was operated by Geo InPro Private Limited.
Despite continuous efforts for weeks, the leak has not been brought under control. Major national players such as Oil India Limited (OIL) and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) joined in the battle, and even foreign specialists have been called in to assist.
Locals are concerned. The uncontrollable gushing of oil and gas has produced a high risk of fire or explosion, and environmental and public health hazards are increasing. Monitoring teams are deployed on site, trying, along with experts, to contain the situation, but so far without much success.
Moreover, technical complexity, difficult terrain, and high pressure of the well may be contributing to the delay in containment. The leak underlines challenges in emergency response capability in remote oil fields.
Meanwhile, community patience is being tested as the operation drags on. Authorities have yet to indicate any timeline for full control.
Furthermore, the priority is directed toward stabilising the well, preventing further escalation, and protecting the nearby population and environment. The incident in Kharsang surely acts as a grim reminder of the risks involved in hydrocarbon extraction from fragile and remote regions.