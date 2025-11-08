CID Arrests Five Leaders of Veer Lachit Sena; Intensifies Further Investigation

The arrests were quickly followed by coordinated raids in several regions. As the investigation continues, those arrested were brought before the court and remanded for five days in detention.

According to insiders, the operation marks a major increase in the government's action against the Veer Lachit Sena, which has acquired a reputation in recent years for its rallies and clashes with officials.

As the CID continues to investigate key members, more identities are likely to emerge in the probe. The organisation's network and its criminal operations are being investigated throughout Assam.