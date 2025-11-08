CID Arrests Five Leaders of Veer Lachit Sena; Intensifies Further Investigation

Guwahati: In a recent development, Assam's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) brought five Veer Lachit Sena leaders from the Cyber Police Station to its headquarters for questioning.
As a part of a larger investigation, these detentions reflect the alleged extortion and kidnapping crimes involving the organisation. The ten accused include Rontu Pani Phukan, Bikash Axom, Tanmay Chetia, Utpal Dutta, Biraj Ballabh, Riaz Ahmed, Mohan Ali, Chinmoy Dev, Bishwajit Doley, and Inamul Haque. The members of the Veer Lachit Sena have been apprehended in various areas of Assam and brought to Guwahati for questioning.
On Thursday, the CID police station registered an official case number 20/25. Following this registration, the CID combined different FIRs filed against the group at district-level police stations, allowing for a more coordinated inquiry.
The arrests were quickly followed by coordinated raids in several regions. As the investigation continues, those arrested were brought before the court and remanded for five days in detention.
According to insiders, the operation marks a major increase in the government's action against the Veer Lachit Sena, which has acquired a reputation in recent years for its rallies and clashes with officials.
As the CID continues to investigate key members, more identities are likely to emerge in the probe. The organisation's network and its criminal operations are being investigated throughout Assam.
The development raises concerns about the gang's operations, funding, cooperation between regions, and the scope of alleged crimes like extortion and kidnapping. With some members now in CID custody, law enforcement officials expect to uncover the entire breadth of the organisation's activities.
This action by the CID may serve as a deterrent to similar outfits operating under the garb of sociopolitical groups.