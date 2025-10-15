CID Interrogates More Assam NRIs in Zubeen Garg Probe; 10 of 11 Have Recorded Statements

Guwahati: Special DGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta, who heads the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Zubeen Garg death case, confirmed on Wednesday that the custody period of the five accused Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma, Sandipan Choudhury, and two of Zubeen’s bodyguards, Nandeshwar Boro and Paresh Baishya has expired. All five were produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court in Guwahati earlier today.

Gupta informed that two more Assamese-origin NRIs from Singapore Sushmita Goswami and Partha Pratim Goswami appeared before the CID office today and their interrogation has begun. Another member from the Assam Association Singapore, Divyajyoti Saikia, has confirmed that he will be departing today to join the probe.

“Out of the 11 Assamese NRIs identified in Singapore, 10 have already appeared before the CID and their statements have been recorded. Only Wajid Ahmed, who holds Singapore citizenship, remains. He has also expressed willingness to cooperate,” said Gupta.

Clarifying recent misinformation circulating online, the Special DGP stated that the post-mortem report shared on social media is fake.

“If one observes carefully, the viral report bears no doctor’s signature. The authentic report has all required signatures. We are investigating who circulated this misinformation and will take strict action if anyone is found spreading fake news,” Gupta warned, urging the public not to share unverified content.

He also confirmed that the Indian High Commission has received communication from Singaporean authorities, requesting the names and agendas of officers who will travel to Singapore for the next phase of the inquiry.

“We have shared the required information and are hopeful of receiving the green signal soon to proceed with the on-site investigation,” he added.

Gupta noted that the interrogation process in Assam is proceeding smoothly and that action will be taken strictly based on factual evidence and reports.

He further mentioned that the SIT had ensured proper security arrangements for the Assamese NRIs visiting the CID office, to prevent any intimidation or incident that could delay the investigation.

Meanwhile, the custody of Amrit Prabha and Shekharjyoti Goswami will expire on October 17.

“We will not seek further ED custody; the court will decide which prison they will be sent to,” Gupta stated.