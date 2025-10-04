CID Questions Singer Sweety Das in Probe into Zubeen Garg’s Death

Guwahati: Singer Sweety Das, a close associate of the late musician Zubeen Garg, appeared before the Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Friday after being summoned for questioning in connection with the ongoing probe into Garg’s sudden demise.

Officials said Das was asked to provide information and clarify certain details that could assist investigators in piecing together the events leading up to the artist’s untimely passing.

While confirming her appearance, authorities declined to share specifics of the interrogation, citing the sensitivity of the matter. “This is a crucial stage of the investigation. We cannot disclose details at this point,” a CID source said.

The inquiry, which is being conducted meticulously, has so far focused on collecting material evidence and recording statements from individuals linked to Garg’s final days. Investigators have stressed that their aim is to establish a comprehensive and transparent account of the circumstances surrounding his death.

Public interest in the case remains high, with fans and admirers continuing to demand clarity and justice for the beloved Assamese singer.