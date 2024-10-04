Classical language status to Assamese; PM: May this language continue to become more popular in the times to come

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: It is a happy and historic day for Assam as the Union Cabinet today decided to give classical language status to Assamese. A few days ago, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give Assamese the status of classical language.

In this regard, PM Modi said, "I am immensely delighted that Assamese will now get the status of classical language after this was approved by the Union cabinet. Assamese culture has thrived for centuries, and it has given us rich literary tradition. May this language continue to become more popular in the times to come."

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude and thanks to the Prime Minister and the central government for the historic decision to give this status to the Assamese language.

An elated CM said, "This exemplifies the unique civilisational roots of Assam that have withstood the test of time. With today's decision, we shall be able to better preserve our beloved mother tongue, which not only unites our society but also forms an unbroken link to the ancient wisdom of Assam's saints, thinkers, writers, and philosophers. Given the sacrifices our generation has made to protect the Assamese language and culture, today is one of the happiest days of my life."

The status of classical language to Assamese will have a major impact on the language. The inclusion of a language as a classical language will create significant employment opportunities, particularly in academic and research fields. Traditionally, the preservation, documentation, and digitisation of ancient texts in this language will generate jobs in archiving, translation, publishing, and digital media.

Also Read: Just 1-minute phone break in classrooms can help students perform better

Also Watch: