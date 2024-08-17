CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Appeals for Investment Stability in Assam Amid ULFA-I Bomb Threat; Police Offer Rs 5 Lakh Reward for Leads

Guwahati: Reacting to the planting of bomb-like objects by ULFA-I on Independence Day, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that nobody should do anything to jeopardize the investment climate in the state, like setting up the Tata semiconductor plant in Jagiroad worth Rs 27,000 crore, even as Assam Police announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for anyone supplying concrete leads on the investigation into the planting of bomb-like devices by ULFA.

The Chief Minister said, “ULFA claimed that they had planted bombs at several locations, and those were supposed to explode between 6 a.m. and noon. After the bombs did not explode, probably due to some technical issues, the ULFA-I asked the authorities to look for the bombs at specific locations. The bomb threat is being investigated by the police, and a statement will be issued by the authority concerned. I am not going to comment on the police investigation. Rather, I want to appeal to ULFA chief Paresh Baruah that, after several years, Assam is witnessing investments, including those by the Tata group. Also, others are willing to invest in the state. So, I appeal to Baruah not to create an environment that might affect investments coming to Assam.”

“Assam is witnessing progress and development after decades. The state has a big unemployment problem, and I don’t want the unemployed to go out of the state looking for employment. I was ready earlier too, and I am still ready for peace talks in a congenial atmosphere,” the CM added.

It is to be stated that, on Wednesday, on the eve of Independence Day, an email from the proscribed outfit ULFA-I was received by media houses, which claimed that they had planted 24 bombs across various locations in Assam. The shocking announcement stated that these explosive devices were intended to detonate on Independence Day between 6 a.m. and noon, causing widespread devastation.

However, the explosive devices did not explode, as announced earlier. Instead, a second e-mail with a video message was received from the outfit. The email not only revealed the locations of 19 out of the 24 planted bombs but also made an unusual request—seeking public assistance in locating and defusing the devices. This sent the police into a tizzy, and a search to locate the devices was launched in the named locations, including several in Guwahati.

The Guwahati Commissioner of Police, Diganta Barah, confirmed that two suspicious objects were recovered within the city. One was found hidden under a paan shop in the busy Pan Bazar locality, while the other was discovered inside a BSNL switchboard on the road to Gandhi Mandap, a prominent landmark dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi, on Sarania Hills. Both objects were found to contain IED-like substances and circuits. But crucially, they lacked any form of triggering mechanism, Barah stated after the recovery on Thursday.

Meanwhile, on Friday, CP Barah said at Satgaon, where another object was recovered, “We have also collected an IED-like object today. The objects have been sent for chemical analysis to determine the exact nature of the substances they contain. We can confirm their composition after receiving the report from Forensics.”

State Director General of Police, GP Singh, said, “The police successfully recovered six more objects from various locations across Lakhimpur, Sivasagar, Nalbari, and Nagaon. These objects, like those found in Guwahati, appeared to be “explosive-like” but were devoid of any ignition or detonation mechanisms.”

“We held an emergency meeting on the situation. We are active on all social media platforms, and people can give us any information that will help us. We have faith and hope that we will be able to identify all those involved in the incident who want to destroy the peaceful atmosphere reigning in Assam. Instructions have been dispatched to all senior officials in the districts to be alert and active. We will leave no stone unturned to get to the bottom of this. A case has been registered and an investigation has started.”

The Assam Police today issued a request for credible information on persons making, transporting, and planting the devices recovered so far. A reward of Rs 5 lakh was announced for anybody supplying information on the ‘bomb-like’ devices planted by ULFA.

Those with any information have been asked to share their messages on WhatsApp at +91 91 326 997 35 or social media handles: www.facebook.com/police.assam or www.x.com/assampolice or www.instagram.com/assampolice.

