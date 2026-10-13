CM Himanta Biswa Sarma blasts Rahul Gandhi for attacking India’s vibrant democracy

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has accused Rahul Gandhi and the Congress of mounting an attack on the very foundation of India's vibrant democracy.

Addressing the media here on Monday, Sarma said their double standards is clear from the fact that Congress leaders allege manipulation when their party loses any election, but they didn't bat an eyelid when Rahul was elected to Parliament or when the party won elections in a few states.

He pointed out that the outcome of Assam Assembly elections are unacceptable, but Kerala's is welcomed. He said democracy is valid for the Congress only when it wins, not when it loses.

He was also highly critical of Rahul's criticism of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Surya Kant after the latter declined a request for a meeting with opposition MPs, alleging that the Congress party was attempting to exert political pressure on the judiciary.

Accusing Rahul of blackmailing Election Commission of India (ECI) and Supreme Court, and even threatening them, Sarma challenged the Congress leader to dissolve the state governments formed by the party after winning Assembly elections held during the reign of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

He declared that if Rahul accepts his challenge, his government too would resign.

He also announced that he was ready to face elections through the ballot.

Throwing down the gauntlet, the Chief Minister dared Rahul to declare that the Congress would not contest the upcoming Assembly elections scheduled in states like Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, if held under Kumar.

According to him, if the Congress wins, EVM is fine. But, if it loses, EVM becomes bad.

He alleged that the "vote chori" allegations are levelled by frustrated Congress leaders backed by foreign powers who don't want India to develop or become powerful.

He claimed that the Congress was frustrated at being unable to form governments in states since the last few years, adding that it never introspects on why it lost, but only blamed ECI.

He charged the party of wanting to make India another Bangladesh or Nepal. "Hence, their fight is against the Indian state," he maintained.

Sarma also declared that the BJP wants the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) every five years to strike off names of foreigners from the electoral rolls.

He announced that peace rallies would be taken out across all the districts of Assam from October 13 to 31 by the ruling party in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and democracy.

He said the rallies will also counter what he described as the Congress' attempts to put pressure on constitutional institutions and undermine the democratic mandate.

He reiterated the BJP's support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Vikshit Bharat by 2047.

Also Read: Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma Directs MMCH Relocation by November