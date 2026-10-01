Kamrup: 3 Youths From Uttar Pradesh Detained Over Suspicious Movement in Kasarua

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Tension prevailed in the Kasarua area of Assam's Kamrup district after residents detained three youths who were allegedly found moving around under suspicious circumstances.

The three youths have been identified as Vishal Maria, Akash Maria, and Kuldeep, reportedly from Uttar Pradesh. According to residents, their activities raised suspicion, following which they were detained and searched. Locals claimed that approximately Rs 1 lakh in cash and a 9 mm-like pistol were recovered from the youths. Residents also suspected that the three may have come to Assam from Uttar Pradesh in connection with the alleged circulation of counterfeit currency. Following the incident, Dhowk police reached the spot and took the three youths into custody.

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