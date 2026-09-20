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‘Zubeen Was, Is and Will Remain a People’s Man’: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma remembers Zubeen Garg on his first death anniversary, saying the singer was and will always remain a people's man.
Zubeen Garg
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Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Zubeen Garg was, is and will always remain a people's man and our favourite rock star. Today marked the first death anniversary of Zubeen Garg. He was beloved by all of us, and today the entire state is remembering a sacred occasion."

Paying tribute to the singer, the Chief Minister said, "We feel 'surreal' that a year has passed without Zubeen. The void left by the singer is something people will learn to live with but never truly accept. On the ongoing case concerning Zubeen's death, I cannot comment on a matter before the court."

Also Read: Assam Pays Misty-Eyed Tribute to Zubeen Garg at Sonapur Samadhi Kshetra

Himanta Biswa Sarma
Zubeen Garg
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