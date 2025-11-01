My Time Stopped on 19th September: Roi Roi Binale Director Rajesh Bhuyan Gets Emotional Over Zubeen’s Last Film

Guwahati: It was a moment of deep emotions for director Rajesh Bhuyan as he spoke about completing ‘Roi Roi Binale,’ the final cinematic dream of Assam’s most loved icon, Zubeen Garg.

“My time stopped on 19th September,” Bhuyan said, recalling the day Zubeen passed away. “That moment changed everything for me. I could not think of anything; it felt like the world had gone silent. Completing a film without him, his presence, his voice, his energy was unimaginable.”

Bhuyan revealed that ‘Roi Roi Binale’ was Zubeen’s dearest project, which he planned 19 years ago, and it was his wish to release it on October 31. “We tried our best to make that possible. Rahul Gautam Sharma and Poran Borkotoky worked tirelessly, day and night, without sleep, to ensure it was completed in time. Their dedication was extraordinary,” he added.

The director became emotional while speaking to the media, saying, “Zubeen’s intelligence and creative vision were far beyond ours. We only tried to carry forward his dream. I want people to give honest feedback, healthy criticism, and share how they feel, because this film belongs to him and to the people of Assam.”

Bhuyan concluded, “It’s difficult to celebrate without him, but I believe wherever he is, he must be smiling today. ‘Roi Roi Binale is not just a film, it’s his spirit, his legacy, his heartbeat.