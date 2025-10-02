CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Pays Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on Gandhi Jayanti

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, honouring the Father of the Nation whose ideals continue to inspire generations worldwide.

In his tribute, the Chief Minister reflected on Gandhiji’s lifelong commitment to truth, non-violence, and compassion, describing these values as guiding principles for building a peaceful and just society. He emphasised that Gandhi’s teachings remain relevant in addressing contemporary challenges, from social harmony to global peace.

“Bapu’s message of empathy and moral courage will forever serve as a beacon, encouraging us to uphold justice and equality,” Sarma noted, urging citizens to carry forward Gandhiji’s vision of unity and inclusiveness.

The observance of Gandhi Jayanti was marked across Assam with prayer meetings, cleanliness drives, and community programmes dedicated to spreading Gandhiji’s message of service and simplicity.