Top Headlines

CM Rio Appeals to HM Shah for Swift PAP Approval for International Guests

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio urged Home Minister Amit Shah to clear PAP applications for Hornbill Festival delegates and reiterated the demand to lift the PAP regime.
CM Rio Appeals to HM Shah for Swift PAP Approval for International Guests
Published on

Kohima: With the 26th edition of the iconic 'Hornbill Festival' set to commence on December 1, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio once again requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take immediate action on the clearance of Protected Area Permit (PAP) applications for international delegates, officials said on Friday. An official of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that CM Rio in his letter to Union Minister Shah reiterated the long-standing demand for lifting the PAP regime from the state. (IANS)

Also Read: Siddaramaiah Invites Deputy CM for Talks Amid Party High Command Directive

Neiphiu Rio.
Protected Area Permit

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com