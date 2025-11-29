CM Rio Appeals to HM Shah for Swift PAP Approval for International Guests

Kohima: With the 26th edition of the iconic 'Hornbill Festival' set to commence on December 1, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio once again requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take immediate action on the clearance of Protected Area Permit (PAP) applications for international delegates, officials said on Friday. An official of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that CM Rio in his letter to Union Minister Shah reiterated the long-standing demand for lifting the PAP regime from the state. (IANS)

