CM Sarma Apologises After Ambulance Halted for Convoy in Silchar; 4 Cops Suspended

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma today extended an apology after an ambulance was halted for his convoy to proceed.

Expressing his deep regret, the CM said, "Today in Silchar, an ambulance was halted to make way for my convoy. This is unacceptable, and I apologise to the patient and their family. No Chief Minister's passage should EVER take precedence over a life in need of urgent care. My directions that VIP movement must not disrupt ordinary citizens have been clear. That they were not implemented is deeply troubling. I have asked the concerned officials to take firm action against those responsible and to constitute an inquiry. Let this be a clear warning: the directives on the CM's convoy shall be enforced in letter and spirit. Anyone found violating it will face strict consequences."

Following the incident, the Cachar district magistrate has ordered an inquiry and asked for the report within three days.

Meanwhile, in connection with the same incident, four police personnel - Bijay Goswami, Sibsankar Das, Jeherul Islam and Kawsar Ahmed Borbhuiya - have been suspended with immediate effect, and they were also directed to attend daily roll call and not leave headquarters without prior permission.

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