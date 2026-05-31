CM Sarma Briefs PM Modi on NDA 3.0 Priorities, Assam Rail Expansion

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi today and briefed him on the initial progress and priorities of the newly formed NDA 3.0 government in Assam.

The CM also expressed gratitude to PM Modi for his continued support and leadership while seeking his guidance and blessings for the state's future development initiatives. The Chief Minister presented the PM with a memento and a Phulam gamosa, as the Prime Minister is often seen on different occasions draped in an Assamese gamosa. The CM also expressed gratitude to PM Modi for his continued support and leadership while seeking his guidance and blessings for the state's future development initiatives.

Following his meeting with PM Modi, the Chief Minister took to his X handle to say, "Honoured to call upon Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji in New Delhi today. I briefed him on the headstart we are making in the NDA 3.0 Govt in Assam, thanked him for his unstinted support and sought his continued blessings and guidance in the coming years."

Meanwhile, the chief minister also met railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The Chief Minister wrote on his X handle, “We exchanged notes on expanding the overall railway network and rail infrastructure in Assam – which includes work on ongoing 1,300+ km of track expansion and 50+ Amrit Bharat stations."

The Chief Minister is supposed to meet with other senior BJP leaders after meeting the PM. He is scheduled to return to Guwahati on June 2. Following his visit to the national capital, speculation is rife that an expansion of the Assam ministry is in the offing. The CM is now working with a small team, and 14 ministerial berths are now vacant. Sources said that the CM is not likely to fill up all the vacant berths, and some are likely to be kept in hand. As per the Representation of People Act, the maximum size of the Assam ministry is 19.

Meanwhile, talking to the media today, state BJP president Dilip Saikia said that the ministry expansion may take place at any moment after June 5. He stated that the CM will make the final decision. A few days back, the CM himself had hinted that a ministry expansion is likely in the first part of June.

Also Read: Assam: Tezpur Litchi Fest to highlight indigenous names of varieties