CM Sarma: Our goal is to take Upper Assam forward on all fronts

GUWAHATI: Speaking on the occasion of the foundation laying of the state’s second Legislative Assembly building in Dibrugarh on Friday, Chief Minister Dr. Sarma termed the day very significant for Dibrugarh as well as the entire Upper Assam areas. He said that the people of Upper Assam have extended maximum support in the formation of the present government. He also said that the government’s objective is to take Upper Assam forward not only politically, but also economically, socially and culturally.

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gifted Upper Assam the Dhola–Sadiya Bridge and the Bogibeel Bridge. He also said that a few days ago the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of an ammonia-urea project at Namrup with an annual production capacity of 12.7 lakh metric tonnes at a cost of Rs. 10,600 crore. He observed that no one had earlier imagined the construction of a second Legislative Assembly complex outside Guwahati, and said that the foundation stone-laying of the state’s second Assembly complex by Union Home Minister Amit Shah is a matter of pride for the entire state.

Referring to the completion of the first phase of the Khanikar Stadium located in front of the Assembly complex and the commencement of the second phase, Dr. Sarma said that while Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati can accommodate 25,000 spectators, the Khanikar Stadium will be able to host 35,000 spectators once the second phase is completed.

Referring to the wetland restoration and rejuvenation project inaugurated on Friday, the Chief Minister said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has discussed reducing flood vulnerability in Assam in collaboration with the North Eastern Space Applications Centre. He added that the restoration and rejuvenation of wetlands along the Brahmaputra would allow them to act as natural water reservoirs during floods. From Dibrugarh, 15 projects launched on Friday for restoration and rejuvenation of wetlands across nine districts will entirely be funded by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, Dr. Sarma added.

Recalling that movements, agitations, strikes and gun violence once defined Assam’s identity, the Chief Minister said that the skies of Assam were once clouded with unrest and darkness. However, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Assam and other Northeastern states have gone for a total transformation.

Roads and bridges, medical colleges and other infrastructure have been built across all areas of

Assam. He pointed out that earlier Upper Assam had only one medical college in Dibrugarh,

whereas now medical colleges have been established in Jorhat, Golaghat, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Tinsukia and other districts.

Expressing regret that tea garden workers had remained without land pattas for so many years, the Chief Minister announced that application forms would be distributed from 10 February, a press release said.

