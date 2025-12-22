CM Sarma Reviews Final Preparations Ahead of Batadrava Cultural Project Inauguration

Nagaon: The highly awaited Batadrava Cultural Project, planned to be developed at the birthplace of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev, the 15th-century saint, reformer, and cultural icon of Assam, is all set to be inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on December 29. This initiative reaffirms it as a major step in the preservation of the spiritual heritage of Assam, besides promoting cultural tourism worldwide.

Ahead of the inauguration, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the site to inspect the preparations that had been made for the inauguration. He was accompanied by Nagaon MLA Rupak Sarmah and District Commissioner Devashish Sharma, as well as Assam Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika. He closely observed the status of the work that had been done for the construction of this project.