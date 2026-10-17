CM Sarma Slams Rahul Gandhi Over ‘Regime Change’ Protests, Inaugurates Assam Bhawan in Bengaluru

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has come down heavily on Congress leader and leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi over the latter's "regime change" gameplan.

Pointing out that the gameplan of Rahul and Congress party was clear, he alleged that anti-national forces who could not win people's mandate were now out on the streets to effectively engineer regime change operation.

Interacting with the media after inaugurating a newly-constructed Assam Bhawan in Bengaluru on Friday, he said their only mission is to overthrow an elected government through anarchist means, and grab power by hook and crook.

But the Chief Minister reminded Rahul and Congress leaders that Bharat's democracy was robust and runs on the will of people.

He asserted that people of Bharat would fight these forces and give a befitting reply to their anti-national plans.

He acknowledged that the first phase of agitation that called for the resignation of a Union Minister witnessed students participation, and the Central government responded accordingly.

However, the Chief Minister termed the ongoing protest against the government and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar as political, cautioning that political protest would get a political response.

He accused Rahul and the Congress of trying to blackmail Indian institutions, besides wanting to make Bharat into another Bangladesh and Nepal.

He however warned that such audacity would no longer be tolerated by the people of Bharat.

He said here government changes through ballot, not through street protest.

Earlier, inaugurating the four-storey building, the Chief Minister said Assam Bhawan in Bengaluru has become a reality after a long journey marked by several challenges.

He remarked that the building is not only a symbol of cooperation between the people of Assam and Karnataka, but also represents the state government's commitment to the people of Assam.

He thanked the General Administration Department and the Public Works Department of Assam, along with everyone involved in the construction, for their efforts in completing the project.

He also expressed special gratitude to the Karnataka government and local MLA ST Somashekar for their cooperation throughout the construction process.

Maintaining that Assam Bhawan was much more than a government guest house, the Chief Minister said for students from Assam, patients, government officials and employees visiting Bengaluru, it would serve as an important meeting place and a home away from home.

Constructed on a plot of land measuring 16,249 square metres, the building incorporates various facilities for guest accommodation, administrative work, meetings and other activities. The entire project has been completed at an estimated cost of Rs 71.24 crore.

The building has seven suites for distinguished guests, 26 mini-suites and 36 rooms, each capable of accommodating two persons. A dormitory with 26 beds has also been constructed for students and other guests. Residential units comprising one 1-BHK, one 2-BHK and one 3-BHK accommodation have been provided for state government officials.

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