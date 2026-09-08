CM Urges Gauhati University Youth to Think Constructively and Build Assam’s Future

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Expressing pride as an alumnus of Gauhati University, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma today said that the emotions of the people of Assam are deeply intertwined with this august institution.

"Built through the sacrifices and efforts of countless individuals, the university has now grown into a towering institution in the state's educational and cultural landscape. The university currently touches the lives of over three lakh students through more than 300 affiliated colleges. The university has reflected its deep commitment to society by preserving the dying languages and dialects of the Northeast and bridging traditional knowledge systems with contemporary science," the Chief Minister said at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Infrastructure Development Project by Vice President CP Radhakrishnan at the university.

The chief minister stated that the true evaluation of a university is reflected in the intellectual wealth it creates and the values it instils in its students. Mentioning that the state government had announced a grant of Rs. 250 crore for the development of Gauhati University's infrastructure, he shared that as part of this grant, the vice president today laid the foundation stone for the first phase of the project worth Rs. 110 crore, which includes academic buildings, hostels, and residential quarters. He urged the university authorities to submit proposals for the remaining Rs. 140 crore projects at the earliest so that approval can be granted within the current financial year. Additionally, he announced that the government would provide additional funding to upgrade the university stadium to international standards.

The Chief Minister expressed that the 5th revised and expanded edition of 'Chandrakanta Abhidhan', a living testament to the rich heritage of the classical Assamese language, and the book 'Bhupen Hazarika-Hundred Years of a Wandering Song', published in alignment with the 100th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, carry the vital message of the state's language, heritage, and cultural legacy.

Referencing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047', the Chief Minister stated that realising this dream requires a generation rooted in their values yet confident in the use of technology. Pointing out that India's median age is significantly lower compared to countries like Japan, China, or the USA, he stated that Assam has one of the youngest youth populations in the country, bringing unprecedented potential to both the state and the nation. Considering the global shortage of skilled human resources, the Chief Minister stressed the need to groom Assam's youth not just for the state or country but as global-standard human capital. Stating that the State Government has undertaken special schemes to achieve this goal, he urged the university authorities to make students globally competitive by incorporating foreign languages such as Japanese, English, and German into the curriculum.

He said that to make the upcoming semiconductor industry in Jagiroad effective, an ecosystem for semiconductors and electronics must be built within the state's educational institutions. To this end, he requested the Gauhati University community to transform the institution into a modern hub for research in artificial intelligence, data mining, and advanced technology so that the next phase of evolution can begin from Assam. He urged the youth to reject pessimistic and destructive thoughts and move forward with positivity instead. The Chief Minister expressed a firm belief that Gauhati University will nurture a generation of youth who dream of making Assam the best state in India by 2047 and turning that dream into reality.

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