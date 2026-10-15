Cockroach Janta Party Leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Sent to Tihar Jail

New Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka have been placed in separate cells within Tihar Jail, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. "Saurav Das has been placed in Jail No. 2. Ashutosh Ranka has been placed in Jail No. 4," the sources said. Das and Ranka have been sent to five-day judicial custody on Wednesday in the Jantar Mantar trespassing case, while Ajinkya Shinde was released on personal bond. (IANS)

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