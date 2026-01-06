Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi Alleges BJP Conspiracy to Manipulate Voter Lists for 2026 Assam Polls

Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi, on January 5, accused the BJP leadership in Assam of conspiring to manipulate the Special Revision (SR) of electoral rolls in order to secure the party’s victory in the 2026 Assembly elections.

In a live social media broadcast, Gogoi revealed that on the evening of January 4, he had come across a video conference involving senior BJP leaders, including Assam state president Dilip Saikia, ministers, MLAs, and other party functionaries.

Although the meeting was initially billed as a discussion on preparations for the wall-writing campaign on January 5, Gogoi claimed that the conversation took a surprising turn and focused heavily on altering the voter rolls.

“I was stunned by what I heard. I couldn't sleep all night after listening to that video conference,” Gogoi said, asserting that he had heard the content firsthand.

Gogoi went on to allege that during the meeting, Saikia had instructed Minister Ashok Singhal to oversee the “correction” of voter lists in 60 Assembly constituencies, with the explicit goal of deleting eligible voters' names from the rolls.

Additionally, Gogoi claimed that Saikia had directed BJP MLAs, district presidents, and mandal presidents to submit lists of voters who did not support the party by January 12, so their names could be removed from the electoral rolls.

Gogoi said that Saikia had assigned Singhal the responsibility of “correcting” the voter lists in these constituencies.

Accusing the BJP of trying to “engineer” the Assam voter list to its advantage, Gogoi said these alleged actions posed a direct threat to the integrity of the electoral process and democracy itself.

In a strong rebuttal, Gogoi challenged Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to release the video recording of the January 4 meeting if the claims were false.

He even offered to undergo a narco-analysis test to prove his statements were truthful, calling for a judicial inquiry into the matter.

As of now, the BJP leadership has not responded to Gogoi's allegations or commented on the details of the video conference.