Congress Slams Assam Budget as Deficit Budget, Says No New Schemes or Promises Fulfilled

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Congress, the main opposition party, said there is nothing new in the state's budget for 2026-27.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Assembly, Wazed Ali Choudhury, said, "We didn't see anything new in the budget placed by the Finance Minister in the Assembly today. It is, in fact, a deficit budget. The government has tabled the budget in the Assembly because it has to be done."

On the other hand, Deputy Leader of the Congress Legislature Party and Nowboicha MLA Dr Joy Prakash Das said, "It is stated in the budget that the government will bring in Basundhara 4.0, but it is not mentioned how the tribal and SC people will get land pattas through the scheme. Before the elections, Lakhpatti Baideos used to receive Rs 10,000 each, and it was announced that the new government will pay another Rs 25,000 to each of them. However, nothing to that effect was mentioned in the budget tabled today. The government has also promised to increase the daily wages of tea garden workers to Rs 500, but the budget is silent on this promise. There is huge potential in the tourism sector of the state, but we haven't seen any special scheme. There is no mention of any new development schemes for Majuli, Kaziranga, etc. It is stated in the budget that the government will provide 2 lakh jobs in five years, but the budget is silent on new job creation. There is mention of infrastructure projects in the budget. However, all of the projects are in and around Guwahati. No infrastructure projects have been named for Upper Assam, the North Bank of the Brahmaputra, Majuli, and the hill districts."

Also Read: Assam Budget 2026–27 Highlights: Key Announcements, Schemes and Major Allocations