Congress Unites, BJP Divides: Shivakumar Sees ‘Wind of Change’ in Assam Politics

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Congress governments unite people, whereas BJP governments divide them. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Assam Congress election observer D.K. Shivakumar made this remark while addressing a press conference in Guwahati during his visit to the state.

Referring to Guwahati’s pleasant weather, Shivakumar said that the political climate in Assam clearly indicates a wind of change. “I am not merely saying there is anti-incumbency in Assam. I want to say this is the will of the people. The people of Assam want change and a better government. If we look at the history of Congress governments, they have always been inclusive. But under BJP governments, only authoritarianism prevails,” he said.

Recalling the past, Shivakumar said that when Congress was in power in Assam, the BJP had described the present Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma—then a Congress minister—as the “most corrupt minister.” He added that BJP had even published a booklet on alleged corruption involving Sarma. Questioning the shift, he asked how the same leader is now considered clean and has become the BJP’s poster boy, adding that Amit Shah should answer this.

Shivakumar further claimed that the BJP has become weak across the country and has failed to strengthen itself even after 10 years in power in Assam. He said the party lacks the ability to groom leaders capable of winning elections and is therefore inducting Congress leaders, including MPs and former PCC presidents.

He also criticized Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for making controversial remarks, stating that it is foolish to assume people will blindly believe everything he says. Referring to Sarma’s claim that he influenced 30% of Congress tickets, Shivakumar questioned whether leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge have no role in decision-making.

He added that the BJP is now filled with former Congress leaders, and even old BJP leaders privately admit that the party has effectively been taken over by Congress entrants. He also said that despite criticism of the Gandhi family, their historical contributions and sacrifices—including those of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi—cannot be erased.

Shivakumar alleged widespread corruption in the Assam government, claiming that even ministers and their families are involved. He further alleged that newspapers have been attacked for publishing such truths, calling it an assault on democracy.

Questioning employment claims, he asked why lakhs of youth from Assam migrate to southern states, including Karnataka, in search of jobs. He also raised questions about the failure to grant tribal status to six communities despite promises.

Shivakumar added that Congress, under Rahul Gandhi, believes empowering common people strengthens the nation.

On the issue of illegal immigration, Shivakumar claimed that the government led by Manmohan Singh deported far more Bangladeshis than the BJP government in the past 10 years in Assam, arguing that the chief minister has no moral right to make such promises.

Meanwhile, AICC General Secretary and Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh also addressed the press conference and took a dig at Guwahati’s drainage system. “Journalists must have faced difficulty reaching here today. Just two hours of rain turned smart city Guwahati into a swimming pool,” he said.

Jitendra Singh announced that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will release the party’s manifesto at a massive rally in Lakhimpur tomorrow. He said the manifesto would include key demands of the people, especially ensuring media freedom and ending the climate of fear in Assam.

On the cancellation of the Congress candidate’s nomination in Barpeta, Singh admitted there was a minor technical error in the form. However, he said such errors can be corrected during scrutiny as per Supreme Court rulings. He said the party would take appropriate legal action and approach the High Court or Supreme Court if necessary.

Also Read: Exclusive Fast-Track Court in Guwahati to Begin Day-to-Day Hearing in Zubeen Garg Case