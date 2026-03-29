Exclusive Fast-Track Court in Guwahati to Begin Day-to-Day Hearing in Zubeen Garg Case

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Gauhati High Court has transferred and posted Sharmila Bhuyan, District & Sessions Judge, Baksa, as Presiding Officer of the Exclusive Fast Track Sessions Court at Guwahati in Kamrup (Metro) District for conducting the day-to-day trial of the Zubeen Garg death case (State of Assam vs Shyam Kanu Mahanta & Ors). The day-to-day proceedings will now begin in the vacant Court of the Additional District & Sessions Judge No. 3, Guwahati, Kamrup (Metro), until permanent infrastructure, along with all requisite facilities and amenities, is made ready by the state government.

Bhuyan has been ordered to join her new place of posting on or before March 30, 2026. Day-to-day proceedings in the case will commence once Sharmila Bhuyan joins her new place of posting at the Exclusive Fast Track Sessions Court.

Earlier, the HC had established an Exclusive Fast Track Sessions Court at Guwahati for conducting the case of Zubeen Garg’s unnatural death (Sessions Case No. 256/2025) in a fast-track mode, following a cabinet decision to that effect.

Now, in pursuance of a notification dated March 24, 2026, issued by the Government of Assam’s Judicial Department, the Gauhati High Court has ordered the transfer and posting of Sharmila Bhuyan, District & Sessions Judge, Baksa, as Presiding Officer of the Exclusive Fast Track Sessions Court at Guwahati in Kamrup (Metro) District for conducting the day-to-day trial of Sessions Case No. 256/2025 (State of Assam vs Shyam Kanu Mahanta & Ors.), in terms of Section 346(1) of the BNSS, 2023 and other relevant provisions.

The Exclusive Fast Track Sessions Court shall initially commence its day-to-day proceedings from the vacant Court of the Additional District & Sessions Judge No. 3, Guwahati, Kamrup (Metro), until permanent infrastructure, along with all requisite facilities and amenities necessary for the functioning of the court, is provided by the state government. Further, Bhuyan is asked to hand over charge of her court and office to the Additional District & Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge, POCSO, Baksa, and in her absence, to the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Baksa, and in his absence, to the senior-most Judicial Officer available at the station, who shall remain in charge of the Court and Office of the District & Sessions Judge, Baksa, until posting of a regular incumbent, the notification signed by the Registrar General in charge states.

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