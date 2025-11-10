Congress's Mass Induction Drive in South Salmara-Mankachar

Mankachar: In a significant political development, the South Salmara-Mankachar District Congress Committee organised a large-scale joining programme at Mahamaya Nagar in Hatsingimari today. More than three hundred people from different political backgrounds participated in the programme with full enthusiasm, joining the Indian National Congress.
The joining drive was organised as per the instructions of Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, who directed the party members to organise such joining drives on the 10th of every month in order to expand the party’s base across Assam. After this resolution, today’s event was organised by the district unit, marking another milestone in the grassroots mobilisation efforts of Congress.
The joining ceremony took place at Rajiv Bhawan in Mahamaya Nagar, Hatsingimari, in the presence of a number of senior leaders, local representatives, and grassroots workers of the Congress.
The youth leader Mohibur Rahman, also known as Bappi, led from the front as he coordinated and organised the whole program. Rahman told the media that the growing support for the Congress in the region is an indication of the people’s faith in the party’s vision and its commitment to overall development.
Furthermore, Rahman added that the Congress is trying to strengthen its organisational network in every constituency ahead of the upcoming Assam Assembly elections. The joining program culminated in a commitment by the new members to work together in ensuring a strong and united Congress in South Salmara-Mankachar. The event also highlighted the party's renewed focus on youth participation and grassroots empowerment.