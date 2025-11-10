Congress's Mass Induction Drive in South Salmara-Mankachar

Mankachar: In a significant political development, the South Salmara-Mankachar District Congress Committee organised a large-scale joining programme at Mahamaya Nagar in Hatsingimari today. More than three hundred people from different political backgrounds participated in the programme with full enthusiasm, joining the Indian National Congress.

The joining drive was organised as per the instructions of Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, who directed the party members to organise such joining drives on the 10th of every month in order to expand the party’s base across Assam. After this resolution, today’s event was organised by the district unit, marking another milestone in the grassroots mobilisation efforts of Congress.